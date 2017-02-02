Three Chinese Business Events to Launch the Year of the Rooster 

If the Year of the Rooster is partly about punctuality, Atlanta’s Chinese business community is wasting no time, setting up multiple events to get moving just after the spring festival ends Feb. 15.

On Feb. 16, the World Trade Center Atlanta is hosting its annual seminar on Chinese business, with panelists looking at the potential for increased Chinese investment in Georgia, among other topics.

Also on that day at 3:30 p.m., Hong Kong Commissioner to the U.S. Clement Leung will open a forum looking at the 20 years since the handover of Hong Kong from the British government to that of mainland China. That event is hosted by the Halle Institute for Global Learning.

Then on March 2, the Carter Center is hosting a discussion on the One Belt One Road initiative, a Chinese-government backed plan to support the growth of infrastructure and enhance trading links by land through Central Asia and by sea around East Asia.

Zhu Hong, commercial minister from the Chinese embassy in Washington, will speak at the Carter Center event, along with Henry Yu, director of the Asian Investors Consortium and Nicholas Kwan, research director for the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. GE Power & Water Vice President James Suciu will keynote the luncheon.

