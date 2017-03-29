Turkish Airport Officials Seek to Follow in ATL’s Footsteps

Many have aspired, but only one airport has reached that elusive distinction of counting its passengers with nine digits.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sits as the exclusive member of what can’t yet be considered a club: those airports in the world that have topped the 100 million passenger mark. Atlanta actually reached 104 million last year, an increase of 2.6 percent over the 101 million-plus that put it over the edge in 2015.

Turkish aviation officials visited Atlanta in February to learn from the world’s busiest passenger hub as they push ahead with plans for the Istanbul New Airport, also called the third airport, which they believe will follow Hartsfield-Jackson into the 100 million club and eventually double its tally to 200 million.

Huseyin Keskin, chairman of Istanbul Grand Airport, the construction company building the new hub, said in a recent interview…read more on our Airport City ATL site.