U.K. Firm With Atlanta Sales Office Honored as ‘Cool Vendor’

B2M Solutions, an Abingdon, U.K.-based provider of mobile device analytics, has been included in the list of “Cool Vendors” in the May issue of a Gartner Inc. report titled Cool Vendors in Mobile and Wifeless Analytics.

The privately owned company was founded in 2002. It’s software includes a cloud hosted analytics solution that delivers real time information enabling customers to identify and address problems with their mobile devices that may be affecting device performance and worker productivity.

B2M has sales and marketing operations based in Atlanta.

Gartner Inc. is a research and advisory company located in Stamford, Conn., with more than 13,000 associates serving clients in 11,000 enterprises in 100 companies. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications.

Julie Purves, founder and CEO of B2M, says in a June 6 news release “Businesses are constantly looking at how they can make their technology work harder and our mission is to enable enterprises using mobile devices to really make the most of that investment.”

