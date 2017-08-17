U.K.’s Pilmore-Bedford Named New Dean of Atlanta Consular Corps

British Consul General Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford has announced that he will take on the mantel of “dean” for the Atlanta Consular Corps.

The honorary position usually goes to the longest-serving diplomat in the city. The previous dean, Claudia Valenzuela of El Salvador, served six years before recently moving on from her Atlanta posting.

The role includes coordinating the logistics of events and programs for the group of about 70 countries represented by honorary and career diplomats in the city and state, including monthly luncheons. Sometimes it involves serving as a liaison to city and state governments and representing the corps at community functions like the International Consular Ball.

Mr. Pilmore-Bedford has been posted in Atlanta since August 2013.

In voicing his appreciation on Twitter, Mr. Pilmore-Bedford said a period of British control will include a “strong programme of speakers and events.”

Atlanta Consular Corps now under 🇬🇧 administration as I become dean! Looking forward to delivering a strong programme of speakers & events. — J Pilmore-Bedford (@PilmoreBedford) August 16, 2017



“I am honoured to serve as Dean of Georgia’s Consular Corps and look forward to working with my colleagues in representing our nations in Atlanta.” Mr. Pilmore-Bedford said in a statement to Global Atlanta. He went on to add that his mission as dean would be to “engage civic, business and community leaders to create an environment that fosters dialogue, friendship and prosperity.”

His post quickly generated congratulatory comments, including some from his consular colleagues. World Affairs Council of Atlanta President Charles Shapiro asked if he would join the organization’s board, a customary offer for each dean.

The announcement came as the consul general prepared for a visit by British Ambassador Sir Kim Darroch, who will speak at a private reception at the British residence in Atlanta Thursday evening.

Mr. Pilmore-Bedford has been a Global Atlanta Consular Conversations guest on two occasions, both before and after the Brexit vote. Read the summaries from June 2016 here and June 2017 here.