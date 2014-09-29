Veteran International Economic Developer Launches His Own Firm

James Blair, a veteran international economic development official with a focus on Europe, has launched his own company after more than 30 years working for the Citizens and Southern National Bank, the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the German-American Chamber of Commerce Inc.

“I feel well prepared about doing this,” Mr Blair told Global Atlanta concerning his entrepreneurial venture. “When I look back at the people with whom I have worked over the years, I feel comfortable about its prospects.”

Mr. Blair’s company, Navigator Consulting LLC, is to specialize in providing manufacturing site selection services to European companies looking to expand their business operations in the United States.

Among the services that his company offers are site searches, issuance of detailed Requests for Information (RFIs), community and property recommendations, client visits to communities and properties, analysis of business operating costs, liaison with state and local authorities and networking with special service providers.

Mr. Blair said that he has a network of attorneys, tax accountants and other professionals with expertise in different European markets. He was managing director of the site-selection services consulting division of the German chamber from 2012-14, during which time he assisted eight companies from various industry sectors in locating manufacturing operations in the U.S.

From 2010-12, Mr. Blair was director of foreign direct investment for the state’s economic development department during which time he coordinated all of the business recruitment efforts of Georgia’s international offices in Europe, Japan, Korea and China.

Mr. Blair also worked with the economic development department as executive director of Georgia’s European office in Brussels for 18 years during which time he promoted Georgia as a business location and was the state’s primary contact with the European headquarters of companies with existing U.S. business operations.

Among the larger companies with which Mr. Blair was involved were JCB (U.K.), Porsche (Germany), UCB (Belgium), Randstad (Netherlands) and Saint Gobain (France). Included among the smaller ones were ATEX (Italy), Baita (Belgium), Brugg (Switzerland), Hansgrohe (Germany), Knapp Logistics (Austria), Perkins Engines (U.K.), SolarMax (Switzerland), Terma (Denmark) and WIKA Instruments (Germany).

Mr. Blair has served as chairman of the Council of American States in Europe, the official organization of U.S. states with full-time investment offices in Europe.

Prior to his employment with the state, he was a vice president in the international banking department of the C&S National Bank as key account manager for German, Austrian, Swiss and northern European subsidiary companies.

Mr. Blair has served on the Emory University Advisory Board for German Language Study since 2012, a volunteer position helping to promote the study of German at colleges and universities throughout the Southeast U.S.

The French government has awarded him the “Officer of the Order of Merit” medal in 2012 in honor of his device in promoting French-American business relations.

He received his international master’s of business administration degree from the University of South Carolina in 1983.

To learn more about Navigator Consulting, click here. Mr. Blair may be reached by email at blair@NavigatorConsulting.us.