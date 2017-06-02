WorldPay Honored at Oglethorpe Gala 

The Oglethorpe May ball is always a festive fête, but this year’s annual event from the British American Business Council of Georgia had additional import: It was the capstone of Atlanta’s first edition of BritWeek.

Launched in Los Angeles and eventually exported to Miami, BritWeek’s annual celebration of British business and culture expanded northward this year, showing how Atlanta’s profile has been raised for those who keep tabs across the pond.

The winner of this year’s Oglethorpe sword also showed the vitality of the Atlanta-United Kingdom relationship in light of their growing ties in technology and trade.

WorldPay, the London-based payments giant, took home the award, besting Virgin Atlantic and United Parcel Service Inc. Last year’s winner was Connie Certusi with Sage, another major British investor in Georgia.

Atlanta and London in October will launch in London the P20 payments summit to discuss the future of fintech regulation at the highest levels. The event is set to come to Atlanta in 2018 and will alternate between the two cities every year.

The BABC event also raised $3,300 for Soccer in the Streets, which helps kids learn life skills through soccer, with a variety of raffle prizes including a Virgin Atlantic airline ticket.

In the BABC’s June newsletter, President Bruce Cotterman thanked ball organizing committee leader Alan Rae and British Consul General Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford for their time and assistance in making the event a success.

The BABC-Georgia is hosting a pub night June 8 to discuss the parliamentary election results from that day.

The following week on June 15, Mr. Pilmore-Bedford will be interviewed at one of Global Atlanta’s Consular Conversations about the elections, Brexit progress and implication, fintech ties and much more.

Learn more and register here.