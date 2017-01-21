World’s Largest Business Immigration Law Firm Partners With Global Atlanta

The Atlanta office of Fragomen Worldwide, the world’s largest law firm solely focused on business immigration, is partnering with Global Atlanta to deliver insight to readers on current immigration issues affecting global business in an especially unpredictable political climate.

The recent presidential elections have undoubtedly created a conundrum for certain undocumented immigrants. A less-explored topic is the uncertainty created for companies looking to procure the skilled staff they need to compete across borders.

The topic of immigration during the Trump campaign was not focused solely on building a border wall or increasing deportation of undocumented immigrants, but also included discussion of restrictions to the H-1B visa program and other high-skilled immigration processes.

Fragomen handles high-skilled immigration matters for many of Atlanta’s and the nation’s largest corporations, as well as numerous smaller companies ranging from technology start-ups to companies with a few dozen or a few hundred employees.

According to Daryl Buffenstein, a founding partner of the firm’s Atlanta practice, the partnership with Global Atlanta, Atlanta’s premier international news source, is part of the firm’s long-term commitment to developing strong connections with leaders who help welcome foreign companies to Georgia and the broader Southeast U.S. region.

“Global Atlanta,” Mr. Buffenstein said, “not only reflects Atlanta’s international identity, it has helped to create that identity.”

With nearly 100 people in its Atlanta office and a global network of 43 offices in 20 countries, Fragomen assists companies not just with inbound U.S. immigration, but also with the legal aspects of placing expatriates throughout the world. A significant part of the work handled out of its Atlanta office supports global clients with interests in the U.S. and beyond.

The partnership with Global Atlanta will include updates on developments relating to both domestic and global immigration issues, such as the impact of Brexit on immigration in the United Kingdom.

The firm is dedicated to raising awareness about how global policy changes will affect business operations, and its laser focus on immigration results in the most up-to-date information for clients. Fragomen has a special website devoted to Brexit and how it affects business immigration, representing just one piece in a trove of online content that includes blog posts, immigration alerts, country profiles and more.

To learn more about the firm, contact the Atlanta office here.