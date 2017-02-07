This Year’s Canadian Provinces-Southeast U.S. Partnership Conference to Be Held in Toronto

The Canadian Provinces Alliance with the Southeast U.S. (SEUS-CP) annual conference is to be hosted by the Province of Ontario this year in June with a focus on enhancing company partnerships in the automotive, information and communication technologies (ICT) and clean technology sectors.

Organizers are promoting advanced registrations beginning in February for the conference that is to be held June 4-6 at the Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto. This year’s conference is titled “Trade Partnerships at Work.”

The conference was established in 2007 by then Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue and then Quebec Premier Jean Charest as a means of promoting business alliances and encouraging technological and scientific exchanges.

Alliance members including the U.S. states of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee meet annually, alternating between members state and provinces. Last year the conference was held in Nashville, Tenn.

The seven Canadian provinces in the alliance are: Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.

The Ontario organizers are promoting the province’s “well established ecosystem” of vehicle assemblers, parts manufacturers and research centers. They encourage manufacturers to attend that specialize in equipment for tool and die shops, injection moulding suppliers, turbo chargers, technical textiles, electric cars and batteries and related ICT expertise such as connected cars, logistics and GIS.

They also are encouraging managers in the ICT subsectors including those involved in cybersecurity, gaming and digital media, Fintech, wireless/Internet of Things, big data and analysis to attend as well.

Ontario, according to the organizers, is home to North America’s second largest concentration of innovative IT companies with more than 20,000 firms employing 28,000 people that export $7.8 billion annual in technologies and services to international markets.

They also are promoting the province’s clean technology subsectors including nuclear power, its smart grid and water technologies. It encourages companies with the following technologies to consider partnerships with Ontario firms in the following areas: biosolids reduction, resource recovery, energy generation for plants and wastewater infrastructure.

To learn more about the conference and/or for early registration, click here or send an email to aharrison@georgia.org