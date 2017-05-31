YKK America Names President With Deep Latin America Experience

YKK Corp. of America, the Marietta-based unit of the Japanese zipper giant, has named a new president with extensive experience in Central and South America.

The metro Atlanta company has responsibility over YKK Group operations stretching from Canada to Colombia.

Jim Reed, who was hired in 2009 and eventually climbed to chief legal counsel of YKK America, was announced as president May 10.

Mr. Reed was in charge of compliance for YKK Corp. of America across three operating companies in the U.S. and six more in Canada, Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Colombia. That experience gave YKK’s leadership confidence in his grasp of the company’s business, a complex mix of fasteners and architectural products used by both companies and consumers.

“Jim has a deep understanding of legal and compliance issues arising under U.S. law that affect YKK companies around the world,” said Alex Gregory, who will remain chairman and CEO of YKK Corp. of America, in a statement. “Over the past eight years, he has ensured that YKK remains an ethical and legally compliant organization. And after working closely with our business leaders from Canada to Colombia, Jim also has a firm grasp of our customers, myriad products, and exciting growth opportunities.”

Mr. Gregory also will continue to serve as the only American group officer at YKK Group in Japan.

YKK put the first major Japanese-owned factory in Georgia in the 1970s and still maintains facilities in both Macon and Dublin.