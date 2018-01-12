10 Ways to Go Deeper With Global Atlanta in 2018

Perhaps you know us only as the publication that brings you the latest global business news in Atlanta, showcasing how the city is connected to the world.

Or maybe you follow us simply so you don’t miss the link to that next cross-border trade mission or networking opportunity that could help land a major international customer.

However ardently you use the Global Atlanta website, there are probably ways you’re still missing out. We’ve had readers for 15-plus years who still haven’t maximized their free subscription. And that’s OK: We enjoy adding value to our readers and advertisers, but there are many ways we’re doing that beyond the news you receive in your inbox.

We’re not proud enough assume your list of New Year’s resolutions included Global Atlanta, but if you were bent on using our website better this year, here are 10 ways you would do it:

1. Join in on Global Atlanta events



For more than two decades, we were content to sit on the sidelines, covering and promoting events across Atlanta’s burgeoning global community.

We still maintain the most comprehensive calendar of global events around the city, and we take pride in covering as many as we can. But now, using years of knowledge gained as an observer, we’ve been getting into the game ourselves.

We’re already planning 2018 events on the global impact of the Atlanta Beltline, how to internationalize a website and how to resettle expat employees in Atlanta. And in partnership with Metro Atlanta Chamber, we’re now making our annual Export Stories event into a quarterly occurrence.

All that said, we have two ongoing monthly series that provide an easy entree into our world:

1. Consular Conversations introduces you to Atlanta’s diplomatic corps one at a time through intimate luncheon interviews. It’s an easy win for attendees: a rare venue where you can eat something, learn something and meet a direct connection to a new country — all for $15, thanks to the generous support of our sponsor, Miller & Martin PLLC. Our schedule for 2018 already includes the top locally posted diplomats from the Bahamas, Canada and Costa Rica. (Attend the next event with Bahamas Consul General Astra Armbrister-Rolle and receive $5 off with the code BAH5OFF. Register here.) 2. Latin American Crossroads explores Atlanta’s role as a hub for the hemisphere, highlighting the companies and connections that link the city with Central and South America. Each event explores a new country, with Colombia, Mexico and Panama already covered. Next up? Brazil. Thanks to Emory Executive Education at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School for sponsoring that series.

2. Publicize your organization’s global events

All of the above is important, but this thing isn’t one-sided by a long shot: Global Atlanta’s events are just a few among the many posted on our comprehensive global calendar for the city. We’ll never bombard you with just our events; we want to be the gathering place for the community, a central node where global organizations can make sure they’re not stepping over each other.

All postings are free: Just click here to add your event, and it will be sent to us for approval. We curate everything on the calendar to make sure it’s relevant, but if it’s local and has a global angle in business, education or culture, chances are it will be approved within a day or two. Any questions? Email events@globalatlanta.com.

Not sure what we’re even talking about? Check out the calendar here: Every Monday at 8 a.m., our site generates a newsletter based on this list of events, helping 7,000 people navigate their week.

3. Dig deeper with our special reports



Most people know us for our summary emails, the daily or weekly amalgam of what we’ve been writing. Indeed, we often are too reactive. But pay close attention to special issues for hidden gems amid the weekly churn.

In December, it was the Export Stories report profiling 15 Georgia companies selling overseas. A few years back, it was Paying Atlanta Forward, one of the most complete looks at how the payments industry is fueling innovation and global investment in the city. Just last week, we put out a list of 28 book reviews from influencers throughout Atlanta’s global community.

In the past, we’ve offered Emerging Market reports focusing on countries like China, India, even Ghana and Mongolia.

In short, you never know what you’re going to find when you stay glued to our emails.

4. Get daily updates or hone your newsletter focus areas

Earlier this year, in response to a reader survey, we launched our first ever daily newsletter, which includes a list of stories from the previous day, the last five stories and the next five events on our calendar, usually looking only two to three days out.

Join the 400 or so early adopters that have already taken us up on this free offer by clicking here: https://www.globalatlanta.com/newsletters

If daily is too frequently, we understand, but focus doesn’t have to equal frequency. Sign up or update your profile on our mailing list to make sure you’ve selected the countries, world regions and topics (such as Economic Development or Trade) for which you’d like to receive monthly summaries.

5. Make use of our 25-year story archives

Every article we’ve written since 1991 is searchable on our site. That’s access to more than 11,000 articles. Free of charge. Looking for that Indian company that used to make tractors in northwest Georgia but shut down its plant? How about the Dutch honorary consul during the time of the Olympics? We’ve got you covered: Just search in the field on the homepage, then narrow down the results with the filters on the right side of the page. It’s that easy — we use it for our own research all the time.

6. Get (or post) a job

The thing about international business or travel is that, once you’ve tasted it, it’s hard to backslide to that pre-international person, the one who wasn’t so fascinated with global goings-on.

So we often hear from professionals transition who want to stay in Atlanta but who also would like to move more deeply into the international realm. The challenge is that such career options are limited, even for a city on the rise like ours.

The flipside is also true: Employers looking for specific traits like cross-cultural competency or world language skills don’t often have the widest pool of talent to choose from here.

Thought we can’t say we’ve arrived, we made strides in 2017 toward creating a way to bridge that gap through the Global Atlanta jobs page.

Employers can post jobs here, and seekers can polish their resumes for the positions that come available, all of which are viewable on our site here.

7. Write for us

We accept insightful commentary pieces, freelance news stories and some sponsored content (under the watchful eyes of our editors, of course.)

Check out the guidelines, read our newsletters for awhile, and then let us know if you have an idea that fits out editorial direction.

8. Drill down into our directories

Find out how to contact local consulates, trade offices and binational chambers on our site through our comprehensive directory.

We’re also currently testing a searchable directory of international experts, academics from around the state with special experience in various sectors. Learn more about this never-seen-before product or get on the list by emailing Trevor Williams at twilliams@globalatlanta.com.

9. Advertise your company

Global Atlanta offers a variety of ways to get the word out about your product, event or service, from direct emails to traditional web ads to sponsored commentaries or jointly produced events. Click here to download our media kit and learn how to reach a well-educated, cultured, affluent audience with an appetite to learn more about the world.

10. Be social

Connect with us on social media to see stories, photos and other content first.

