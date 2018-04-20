$15m Plastics Factory Hints at More Chinese Investment, Despite Trade Spats

With the U.S. and China locked in a tariff battle and total inbound Chinese investment falling precipitously over the last year, it may not seem like the most opportune time for Georgia to be courting new projects.

But not all Chinese firms are letting the trade spats of the day interfere with their long-term business plans, and the state’s persistent efforts in the country are starting to pay off.

A case in point is the Georgia Department of Economic Development‘s latest win, announced April 20: a $15 million polymer factory that will set up shop in Social Circle, Ga.

Dongguan, China-based Top Polymer Enterprise Ltd. will hire 70 people in production at a 60,000-square-foot plant in Walton County, its first outside of China.

“We see our Social Circle facility as being the first key step to becoming an internationally recognized manufacturer and supplier of premier TPE systems,” said Marcus Tsong, president of Top Polymer Holding Co. in a news release from Gov. Nathan Deal‘s office.

TPE exports to 30 countries from two plants in China, one in Dongguan (in south China’s Guangdong province) and one in Liyang, a city near Changzhou in Jiangsu province’s dynamic Yangtze River Delta region centered on Shanghai.

The company’s thermoplastic elastomers, rubber-like pellets that can be melted down for extrusion or injection molding, are used in a wide variety of products, from car accessories to wiring to textiles, sports gear and shoes.

John Ling, Georgia’s managing director for Chinese investment, said plastics is a promising sector for foreign investment, noting Chinese plastic films producer Uniscite’s $70 million project in South Carolina while he was working for that state in 2012.

In an email from China, Mr. Ling told Global Atlanta that winning the Top Polymer project involved a “team effort” from Georgia’s China-focused staff — including project manager Nikki Yu and China initiatives manager Stella Xu — that started exactly two years ago when he met Mr. Tsong in Shanghai.

Steady followup has been key, as the company visited Georgia multiple times before settling on the state.

“I attended the company’s Chinese New Year celebration in late January, and next Monday, I will be visiting a prospect that Mr. Tsong recommended which is looking at possibly investing in the U.S.,” Mr. Ling said. “We want to make sure that we perform to the satisfaction of our client and they are willing to give good a reference to their contacts when similar opportunity arises in the future. Success brings successes.”

In an interview with Plastics News, Mr. Tsong said the company picked Georgia out of five states, noting that many U.S. jurisdictions are eager enough to win Chinese investment that they set up China- or Asia-focused teams.

“We are happy with its location and climate,” he said of Georgia in the Plastics News interview. “Also, their tax policy is the most satisfying one to us as well.”

The announcement comes a few months before the July 20 return of Delta Air Lines Inc.’s nonstop flight from Atlanta to Shanghai, which Mr. Ling has said will be helpful for selling Georgia.

