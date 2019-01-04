A Look Back on 2018, Plus Five Global Atlanta New Year’s Resolutions

Global Atlanta leaned a little bit more toward our local side this year. While in previous year-end reports we regaled you with tales of our (sometimes) exotic travels, we spent more of 2018 recalibrating our ability to sustain our influence locally.

Our wings weren’t completely clipped, but we realized that to truly soar as Atlanta’s only global business news outlet, we needed to begin putting together more experiential, educational and networking-oriented opportunities for readers here in our home base. That’s the core of who we are, even as we continue to sharpen our understanding of the global economy by getting outside the U.S. (see point four below.)

Here a few updates from 2018 and sneak peeks at what we’re planning in 2019:

1. Hosting Engaging Events

In 2018, that meant doubling down on events. In addition to our monthly Consular Conversations series, which attracted more than 400 attendees throughout the year, we hosted six events in our Latin American Crossroads series, putting to use knowledge gained and connections made through reporting trips to the region and outreach locally to companies, institutions and entrepreneurs conducting cross-border business around the hemisphere. That series will bleed into 2019 as we continue the partnership with Emory Executive Education.

We also pursued a few other ad hoc opportunities, from our Go Global on the Beltline event with the Georgia Council of International Visitors to our first annual expat-focused forum in partnership with our sponsor, the immigration law firm of Fragomen. To distinguish between other organizations’ events aggregated on our calendar and the ones we’re putting on, we put ours on a separate tab for easier access.

We hope to keep the creativity flowing in 2019, both with offhand gatherings and with regular, predictable series, prioritizing partnerships where we can to avoid competing with the very organizations that have been so generous to support us for many years, and whose amazing events we continue to aggregate on our calendar.

2. Tailoring the Newsletter Experience

Balancing the frequency of our email outreach has been challenging over the years, especially weighing the value of advertising versus desire not to exasperate our readers with too much content — whether articles or ads.

But we have heard from some readers that short, frequent emails are preferable to dense, briefing-style emails stuffed with content every week.

While we have retained the weekly briefing and plan to schedule it better this year, we also launched the Global Atlanta Daily News Update to cater to the latter crowd. More than 750 people have already signed up, and it has quickly become one of our best-performing publications.

Of course, these are in addition to weekly events/jobs digests and the monthly collections of stories focused on particular countries, regions and topics that reach a diverse array of smaller audiences among our 11,000 readers. Really, everyone’s experience as a reader is different the more we customize, and we love that.

We’re also working on an option to let you pay a small fee to avoid the ads that are so necessary to our bottom line and help keep our content free for all. Let me know if you’re interested in that option.

If you’ve been a longtime subscriber, it would be worth visiting www.globalatlanta.com/newsletters and checking out the many new options that are available.

3. Building and Serving Our Audience

We have long served more than 10,000 email newsletters subscribers with the latest updates on how Atlanta fits into the grand scheme of the global economy — and how you can tap into the opportunities provided by global integration.

While we always work to refine and build this list, 2019 will bring an even deeper focus on this goal. We will use the year to dive more deeply into figuring out how best to serve readers, old and new — both for their benefit and ours.

Have some feedback on our newsletters or editorial? Share it with me here.

4. Traveling to Asia, Beyond

We plan to get back in the travel saddle this year, starting with reporting trips to India in January and Puerto Rico in February, perhaps followed up by another mission to Singapore and China in the spring.

If you have ideas for Atlanta-focused stories we should be pursuing in any or all of these places, please send them my way.

5. Transitioning

This year should bring big changes to Global Atlanta — new ideas and perhaps new faces. I can’t say more now, but stay tuned for more revelations about what this will mean for our ability to cover the world from Atlanta and to bring you insight from what we learn through our journalistic pursuits.

-Trevor Williams, Managing Editor