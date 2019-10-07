Adams and Reese Names New Partner in Global Trade, Logistics Practice 

Brian F. Hansen has joined the Atlanta law office of Adams and Reese LLP as a partner in its global trade, transportation and logistics practice.

Mr. Hansen has deep experience in litigation defending logistics, trucking and poultry companies in accident cases, as well as a focus on construction law, where he has successful prosecuted claims both in the courtroom and by way of alternative dispute resolution methods like arbitration. He also has worked on behalf of secured creditors and banks both domestically and globally.

In his online biography, Mr. Hansen says he draws from Sun Tzu’s classic “The Art of War” in his practice, investing in his clients’ business to follow the sage’s advice to know oneself as well as one’s opponent.

Mr. Hansen earned his law degree at Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law.