AGCO Celebrates Big 2017 With Global Holiday Greeting

One of Atlanta’s Fortune 500 giants is leaving little doubt about its international inclinations this holiday season.

AGCO Corp., which sells farm equipment under a variety of brands including the iconic Massey Ferguson mark, released a video greeting card with salutations in multiple languages, celebrating its employees and footprint across the globe, from the Americas to Zambia.

The video starts with a brief shot of a communications officer at the headquarters in Duluth welcoming viewers to the “wonderful international world of AGCO.” It then cuts to the team at AGCO’s Future Farm in Zambia singing a rendition of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”:

Other greetings came in from Europe, China, Australia, South America and other locales.

Sitting by a fire with his dog, German-born CEO Martin Richenhagen concludes the video by thanking customers, employees, suppliers and importers for a successful 2017.

Full-year results haven’t been released, but AGCO’s third-quarter sales were up 10.1 percent to $2 billion over the previous year quarter, excluding favorable currency impacts. Profit for the quarter was up more than 50 percent, led by strong growth in Europe and Asia. AGCO expects to end 2017 with sales of $8.2 billion.

