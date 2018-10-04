Air France to Nearly Double Capacity on Atlanta-Paris Flight Using A380

Air France is set to bring the world’s largest commercial jet into Atlanta every day next year, a sign that the carrier’s joint venture with Delta Air Lines Inc. is soaring to new heights.

The Airbus A380 (made by the French aircraft manufacturer) is to replace a Boeing 777-200ER starting March 31, with the effect of adding 236 more seats per flight, the airline announced in September.

The seating breakdown includes nine seats in La Première cabin, a first-class level of service, with 80 in business class and 389 in the economy cabin. That’s 516 people on a single flight, which is the second of two daily services between the cities.

Through the Delta partnership, Air France passengers can book onward to any Delta destination through Atlanta. The same is true for Delta flyers headed the opposite direction.

The flight will leave Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport at 1:50 in the afternoon and arrive in Atlanta at 5:15 p.m. Going the other way, the flight leaves at 8:15 p.m. from Atlanta and touches down at 10:40 a.m. in Paris the following morning.

Atlanta joins five U.S. cities and four more global destinations where Air France deploys its fleet of 10 A380 superjumbo jets.

Airbus has its drone intelligence hub in Atlanta, as well as a factory in Mobile, Ala. Neither work on the A380.

Atlanta and Charles de Gaulle airports maintain a partnership geared toward improving the economic vitality of their respective airport areas.

The AJC has more on the modifications that will be needed to gate F3 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta international Airport’s international terminal, which originally tweaked the gate to accommodate an A380 flight from Korean Air that was later downgraded to a smaller plane.