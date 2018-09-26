Annual Manufacturing Forum to Talk Trade and Tariffs Oct. 2 

The annual event by trade group Next Generation Manufacturing is yet again homing in on international issues as factory owners in Georgia grapple with new realities in the global economy.

One among many panel discussions at the all-day event next Tuesday, Oct. 2, will focus on “The Three T’s — Tariffs, Taxes and Trade Deals and Their Effect on the Industry.”

Once again to be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the forum is designed to help Georgia factories prepare for the future of their industry by enhancing competitiveness across a variety of metrics.

An increasing source of angst has been uncertainty over how turmoil touched off by President Trump in the trade arena will affect their sourcing costs, the resiliency of supply chains and their exports sales prospects.

Speakers on the panel include:

, Vice President & General Counsel,(Read more about the company in this Global Atlanta story .)

Kristen Lane , Director Trade Compliance, Acuity Lighting



Melissa Lindh , CFO, Universal Alloy Corporation



Jim Reed, President, YKK Corporation of America



At last year’s edition, speakers at a similar panel were split on the effects of Mr. Trump’s “America First” policies, which were then much more speculative than they are today in the midst of a tariff volley with China.

