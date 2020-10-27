Arby’s Enters Mexico With Beer on Draft, Customized Menu

Atlanta-based sandwich chain Arby’s Inc., known for its focus on sliced meats, is entering Mexico through a mall location in Guadalajara with a customized menu and Modelo beer on draft.

Honed with local input, the menu includes 10 new “stacks” with items like pulled pork, pork belly and avocados alongside classics like the beef N’ cheddar and the Jamocha shake.

“We wanted to make sure when opening this restaurant and adapting for Mexican tastes, we didn’t lose what makes Arby’s such a unique and beloved brand in the U.S.,” said Ricardo Aldrete, CEO of GrünCorp, which is Arby’s franchisee in the states of Jalisco and Queretaro.

Arby’s envisions hundreds of restaurants across Mexico in partnership with local partners like KSG, or Key Spot Group, a franchise-focused investment arm of GrünCorp, which develops shopping centers, hotels and industrial parks.

With the addition of Mexico, Arby’s now has more than 100 locations in seven countries outside the U.S., including Canada, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Japan and South Korea.

The company is part of Inspire Brands, the Atlanta-based group backed by Roark Capital that is reportedly considering taking Boston-based Dunkin’ private in a $9 billion deal as it continues to grow through via aggressive acquisition.

Atlanta is a known franchise hub, its latest success story coming in the form of Papa John’s relocating its corporate headquarters from Louisville, Ky.