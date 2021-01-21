Atlanta 5G Project Chosen for U.S.-Israel Research Funding 

A 5G collaboration between Atlanta-based Envistacom and its Israeli partner is one of eight projects set to receive a combined $7.45 million in funding from the BIRD Foundation.

Envistacom and Kfar Saba, Israel-based Ayecka Communication Systems are working together on a “satellite and communication and virtual modem edge device” that will enable technologists to send digitized proprietary waveforms across wireless networks.

The Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) foundation each year provides grants of up to $1 million to joint research projects between American and Israeli firms, spurring further private funding to get them off the ground more quickly.

The specific amount contributed to the Envistacom project was not disclosed, but the foundation said private investors will tack on more than $10 million, bringing the total funding for this year’s recipients to $18 million.

BIRD has approved more than 1,020 projects over its 43-year history, investing $350 million in projects that have generated more than $10 billion in sales.

Those include many Georgia collaborations, including two in 2019 involving Atlanta’s Turner Broadcasting and Alpharetta-based TEKWave Solutions. Learn more about this year’s batch of BIRD-supported projects here.

Envistacom started a decade ago in founder and CEO Alyssa Carson’s garage, growing to its current role as aprovider of technology, communications and cybersecurity solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense and other coalition partners. Last April, the company was awarded an $11 million order to provide satellite communications systems to the U.S. Army. Envistacom also supports special operations missions and intelligence gathering.

