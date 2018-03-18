Atlanta International School Students Participate in CNN International’s #MyFreedomDay

From the relative safety of their campus in Buckhead students at the Atlanta International School (AIS) spent March 14 in a variety of activities in line with CNN International‘s Freedom Project, which since 2011 has been producing original reports, articles and documentaries on human trafficking in all of its forms.

Although Atlanta is 10,403 miles from Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, first, third and fourth graders at AIS made pencil pouches to donate to girls in Indonesia through She Is Safe (SIS), a Christian non-profit organization based in Roswell that helps victims of abuse and slavery get back on their feet.

Older AIS students sold fair trade certified products such as coffee, tea, baked goods, chocolates and fruits to raise social consciousness of products made free from child labor.

Michele Rickett, a former missionary during the 1980s in Kenya, founded the SIS nonprofit in 2002 to spread awareness to gendercide, child marriage and slavery of girls. SIS also collects statistics on female-based issues, especially among the most isolated populations.

CNN International and Delta Air Lines Inc. collaborated with AIS on the initiative labeled as #MyFreedomDay during which students posted on social media their personal definitions of freedom.

In the educational outreach to students in schools around the world, AIS fourth graders were televised offering their personal definitions of freedom. The students drew on paper plates scenes capturing their visual representations of freedom including pastoral landscapes, rushing water and flora and fauna.

CNN International launched the the Freedom Project in 2011 and has generated more more than 500 investigative stories of modern-day slavery from across five continents. The Essam & Dalal Obaid Foundation (EDOF), has supported the CNN Freedom Project since March 2015.

According to its website the Swiss-based foundation, joined the CNN Freedom Project “to provide another voice to amplify the global issues of modern day slavery.”

Kevin Glass, AIS’ headmaster, said in a news release that the school took part in the #MyFreedomDay initiative so its students would participate in “learning for impact,” which, he said is “at the core of the international baccalaureate” that the students pursue and “is central to the mission of our school.”

“March 14, 2018 was a day of youth-led activism on our campus, where students stood up and raised their voices in awareness of modern-day slavery,” he added.

At 2 p.m., students ranging from the 5K primary school through the high school along with faculty and staff lined up on the school’s athletic field to demonstrate on behalf of #MyFreedomDay. Click here to see the result of their demonstration.

For more information, call Pilar Guzman, AIS marketing director at 404 841-3841 or send an email to pguzman@aischool.org