Atlanta International School Wins Global Award in London for Student-Led Slavery Prevention Campaign

Atlanta International School last month took home an award in London showing how its students are taking to heart the admonition to become global citizens.

The school won the International Impact award from ISC Research in a category that included 255 entries from 40 countries, all thanks to a student-led project that has become an example of how young people can engage with their peers across borders.

#MyFreedomDay started last year at AIS as a way to raise awareness about human trafficking and modern slavery; it spread around the world as Atlanta students got other schools involved and attracted the backing of Atlanta giants CNN and Delta Air Lines.

CNN’s Freedom Project, which is now working with the school on its March 11 edition for this year, estimated the hashtag generated 671 million impressions globally, 12,200 tweets and 2 million hits on CNN videos:

Teenagers at the Atlanta International School tell @CyrilCNN what they want people to take away from #MyFreedomDay pic.twitter.com/2dILsTijY3 — CNN Freedom Project (@CNNFreedom) March 14, 2019

AIS headmaster Kevin Glass, who hails from Newcastle, England, accepted the award in London, saying his team was inspired by the passion of their students.

“It is evident they feel they can really make an impact in this world, and they want to be change-makers,” he said.

That award was followed up by another recognition in New York Feb. 3. AIS head of diversity and inclusion Jacinta Williams accepted the Dr. Keith Miller Innovative Leadership Award from the Association for the Advancement of International Education, in recognition of the school’s actions showing its commitment to the ideals embedded in her title.

Learn more at www.aischool.org.