Atlanta Posts New Resources on Covid-19, Including Multilingual Health Information

The City of Atlanta has published a slew of new information related to Wednesday’s shelter-in-place order and the broader fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, including loan assistance for businesses and health handouts published in more than 20 languages.

A centerpiece of the city’s outreach is the new #ATLSTRONG website, which allows citizens to get notifications about updates in the fight by texting ATLCOVID19 to the number 888777. Those seeking answers on Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ stay-at-home executive order can email stayathome@atlantaga.gov.

The Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, which runs the Welcoming Atlanta program, forwarded the compilation of multilingual health resources to the Mayor’s Office of International Affairs to be disseminated to consulates, cities, counties and beyond:

Businesses in Atlanta adversely affected by the outbreak can apply with Invest Atlanta for emergency funding to cover rents, mortgages, wages and salaries, inventory, working capital and more. Apply at www.investatlanta.com/bclf.