Atlanta Realtor Outpaces Agents in 30 Countries for Engel & Völkers Award

July 22, 2020 | Trevor Williams

Shirley Gary

Atlanta realtor Shirley Gary, who joined forces with the German-based brand to form Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta in 2014, has been named the top agent in the system, outpacing 10,000 agents across 30 countries.

Ms. Gary was also No. 2 by net commissions, according to a news release, including her work with Engel & Völkers North Fulton, which was formed in 2017. That same year, her team sold 740 units with sales topping $260 million.   

This is the fifth straight year Ms. Gary has received international recognition by the brand; for that time period, she has been the No. 1 advisor by units closed.  

