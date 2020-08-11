Atlanta Seeks Multilingual Volunteers for Census Texting Campaign 

The City of Atlanta’s census committee is seeking volunteers fluent in languages including Spanish, French, Chinese and Korean for a texting campaign aimed at ensuring Atlantans fill out their full census forms.

The message was circulated via Twitter and beyond by the Mayor’s Office of International Affairs.

The acute effort complements Welcoming Atlanta’s ongoing iSpeakATL initiative, which recruits volunteer interpreters to ensure that language proficiency doesn’t pose a barrier to receiving service in the city.

Volunteers for the census campaign can sign up for shifts here or email zaria@atlcounts.org for more information.

Learn more at http://www.atlcounts.org or follow the international affairs office on Twitter: @atlintlaffairs