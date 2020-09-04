Atlanta Seeks Youth Voices — and Video Submissions — for U.N. Future Project

International Youth Day may have passed on Aug. 12, but the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of International Affairs is still collecting videos it hopes will help ensure young voices aren’t drowned out in the world of global governance.

“The Future We Want” video campaign aims for short (one-minute or less) videos where K-12 students explain their views of responsible leadership, skills needed for to enable their entrepreneurial future, sources of motivation for fulfilling political or social goals and more.

It’s part of an ongoing United Nations campaign to underscore with younger audiences the Sustainable Development Goals, which are made up of 17 objectives that the organization hopes will help end extreme poverty and reduce inequality while protecting the environment.

The deadline is Friday, Sept. 4. Those who submit videos will be invited to participate in a webinar on how youth can make a difference in today’s world. The compilation of the videos is set to be published in mid-September.

Learn more here, or contact Global Engagement Officer Paulina Guzman at the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of International Affairs at PAGuzman@atlantaga.gov.

Find instructions and submit your video here.