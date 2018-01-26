Atlanta’s N3 to Double Workforce in Ireland

Atlanta-based outsourced sales and marketing firm N3 is to create 100 new jobs in Ireland, doubling the size of its Dublin operation by the end of this year.

The company has seen Ireland as a strong European base, with easy access to multilingual talent and a responsive government.

Jeff Laue, N3’s CEO, said Ireland remains a key location not just for EU operations, but also to reach out around the world.

“As the technology sector continues to rapidly expand in Europe, Ireland serves as a key strategic location to service our global clients,” Mr. Laue said in a news release.

The expansion comes as Ireland faces challenges to its technology sector, with Brexit creating some uncertainty on the one hand and the lowering of the U.S. corporate tax rate to 20 percent leading to further anxiety. (A tax rate of 12.5 percent has helped Ireland draw many American tech giants over the years.)

IDA Ireland, the inbound investment agency, has catalogued record levels of U.S. investors in recent years and seems primed to ramp up its outreach to the U.S. In Atlanta alone, the agency has worked with giants like Equifax, Coca-Cola and First Data, all of which have substantial Irish operations.

Irish Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys heralded the N3 move as a sign of confidence in Ireland’s tech sector.

“The ICT Sector has made extraordinary advances in recent years and companies such as N3 are well positioned to support that sector to expand its customer base while retaining existing customers,” Ms. Humphreys said.

N3 also has international offices in Bogota, Colombia; San Jose, Costa Rica; Sao Paulo, Singapore and Sydney.

