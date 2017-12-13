Australian Software Firm Officially Moves North American Hub Into Atlanta

Deputy has had a North American base in Atlanta for awhile, but this week, the Australian employee management software firm moved its offices into the city proper as it continues to grow rapidly.

The Sydney-based firm moved its offices to WeWork at Tower Place in Buckhead, putting down roots in a city it sees as a magnet for technology firms. Previously Deputy’s Atlanta office was located in Alpharetta.

“We believe there is no better spot in North America than Atlanta to be a (Software as a Service) startup right now,” said Ashik Ahmed, the company’s co-founder, CEO and CTO, who promised “countless” new jobs as part of Deputy’s expansion.

Deputy, a cloud-based solution that lets employers manage workforce scheduling from anywhere, raised $25 million in series A funding in January from OpenView Venture Partners, a venture capital firm focused on the future of work.

Deputy also has offices in Los Angeles, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, with more than 60,000 workplaces in 73 countries using the platform.

