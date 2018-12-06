Austrian Ambassador to Headline Export Forum Featuring 12 European Nations

Austria’s ambassador to the United States will kick off a forum in Atlanta aimed at driving local companies’ exports to the European Union.

Wolfgang A. Waldner will join trade counselors from 12 countries visiting Atlanta for the breakfast seminar.

Following Dr. Waldner’s keynote address, a panel discussion will feature representatives from the Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Georgia Department of Economic Development, along with Jennifer Ricardi, senior trade advisor for the EU delegation to the United States.

The visit comes on the heels of a trilateral visit from ambassadors representing Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, who spoke at a luncheon and were hosted at a dinner in Atlanta Dec. 2.

The discussion will be hosted at Georgia Tech and moderated by Alasdair Young, professor of international affairs and co-director of the university’s Center for European and Transatlantic Studies.

Austrian ambassadors haven’t been strangers to Atlanta: Prior envoy Hans Peter Manz visited during a Hapsburg exhibition at the High Museum of Art in 2015, using culture as a tool to raise awareness about his country.

Learn more about the free event here or register here.