Bahamas Ambassador to Headline Atlanta Investment Summit 

The Bahamas is hosting a summit in Atlanta Wednesday as part of a broader southern U.S. roadshow aiming to woo investors interested in contributing to the government’s revitalization plans.

Bahamian Ambassador Sidney S. Collie will headline the inaugural Bahamas Investment Exposé, which will outline improvements to the country’s business climate.

The forum was envisioned by Consul General Astra Armbrister-Rolle, who announced her desire to undertake a major investment conference in Atlanta earlier this year at a Global Atlanta Consular Conversation. The group stopped in North Carolina before arriving in Atlanta Tuesday.

“The concept of this exposé by Consul General Armbrister-Rolle and her staff to explore possibilities in North Carolina and Atlanta for the Bahamas is an excellent idea. I am pleased to be here to support the Consulate in Atlanta for the first annual event,” Mr. Collie said in a statement to Global Atlanta.

Hosted in partnership with the World Trade Center Atlanta, the event will also feature top national officials in agriculture/fisheries, technology, logistics and beyond. Grand Bahama is sending both its port director and minister of state, Kwasi Thompson, whose island set to host an international technology summit headlined by IT giant Cisco in mid-November.

Other speakers include Agriculture Minister Michael Pintard and Zhivargo Laing, senior policy fellow at the University of the Bahamas’ Government and Public Policy Institute.

“The opportunities for The Bahamas to gain insight into high-tech agricultural production, educational research and development from the various universities and in the technology industries in this region, are what the Bahamas needs at this time,” Mr. Collie said. “We are looking forward to going into Atlanta to explore business opportunities and joint ventures and the availability of technical assistance at all levels.”

