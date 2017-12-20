Bahamas Community to Welcome New Consul General

Local Bahamians are preparing to welcome their new consul general to Atlanta.

On Jan. 12 at 6 p.m., the Bahamian Consulate General will host a meet-and-greet with Astra Armbrister-Rolle, who took up the post in early December, replacing Randy Rolle, formerly one of the longest serving members of the Atlanta Consular Corps.

Ms. Armbrister-Rolle has not served as a career diplomat but has worked as a nonprofit fundraising professional, most recently serving as the director of development for the Bahamas National Trust, where she coordinated membership and led major fundraising campaigns.

Descended from Acklins Island, she studied at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, according to an online biography.

Ms. Armbrister-Rolle’s office has jurisdiction over 10 states in the U.S. Southeast (not including Florida). In an introductory message on Facebook, she focused heavily on the bilateral business ties between the U.S. and the Bahamas, the westernmost islands of which are just 50 miles from the Florida coastline.

The United States is a vital partner of The Bahamas, given that we share such common values as democracy, rule of law, and open market economies. Not only is it one of The Bahamas’ largest trading partners but a number of Bahamian companies have U.S. operations, producing goods and employing Americans. We will nourish and further develop this symbiotic relationship through continued improvements to the investment climate and business opportunities in order to provide stability for national socio-economic development.

