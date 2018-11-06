Belgian Firm to Finance, Operate Massive Georgia Solar Farm

The U.S. arm of Belgium’s Origis Energy has purchased a solar farm under construction near Warner Robins, Ga., from Arizona-based First Solar.

Known as GA Solar 4, the 200-megawatt project in Twiggs County is expected to be the largest solar farm in the Southeast U.S. when completed.

The deal was announced Oct. 24, but financial terms were not disclosed.

First Solar is acting as what’s called an Engineer, Procurement and Construction partner, or EPC, for the project. It will install its own panels, while Origis will provide the financing and ongoing operation of the facility.

A groundbreaking ceremony featuring county leaders and company executives is scheduled for Nov. 8, with the 2,000-acre project expected to be up and running by December 2019. The installation will include more than half a million of First Solar’s thin film modules on mounts that track the movement of the sun.

Some 400 jobs will be created during the construction of the project; Georgia Power will buy the energy produced under its Renewable Energy Development Initiative.