Belgian-Owned Firm to Invest $40 Million for E-Commerce Warehouse 

September 30, 2020 | Trevor Williams

A Radial e-commerce fulfillment center is coming to Henry County.

Radial Inc., a Pennsylvania company owned by Belgian mail and logistics company bpost since 2017, is investing $40 million to put a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Locust Grove, Ga.  

The move will create 344 permanent jobs, with more than 1,000 being hired for seasonal work at the facility southeast of Atlanta.  

Senior Vice President Ilias Simpson said Radial is investing to alleviate the pressure the pandemic has placed on e-commerce providers; the Georgia center will join more than 20 across the country for the global company, which also offers order management software and fraud protection along with fulfillment.  

The project is the latest e-commerce win for Henry County, located along Interstate 75 near the Atlanta airport, which recently announced Korean mattress company Zinus would invest $108 million in a facility there largely to serve online retailers.  

Locust Grove is home to a Tanger Outlet center, and leaders from the city and county somewhat ironically pointed to the e-commerce facility’s potential to help sustain the brick-and-mortar retail environment in Henry County. The 344 jobs and 1,000 seasonal workers are projected to inject $19 million in payroll and $3 million in sales taxes into the local economy.  

Read more in the news release here. 

Global Atlanta

For more than 20 years, Global Atlanta has been the only publication devoted to tracking Atlanta's rise as a center for international business, education and culture.

The world is here.

Join more than 11,000 readers getting the latest international business news each week

By accessing GlobalAtlanta.com, you agree to the following Terms of Use.

Review Our Privacy Policy