Books 2017: Detecting Society’s ‘Lies’ With Big Data

Book: Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are

Author: Seth Stephens-Davidowitz. Published by Dey St., An Imprint of William Morrow, 2017. 338 pp. Forward by Steven Pinker.n

Reviewed by: Penelope Prime, professor of international business and director, Master of International Business Program at Georgia State tied niversity

Big Data generates a lot of buzz these days. Everybody Lies is a must-read for those who want to understand what Big Data is and how it is being used. This well-written, entertaining book covers what the author calls the “four powers of Big Data”: it provides lots of new information to work with; it is “honest” information; the methods allow analysts to focus on subsets of data; and the information can be subjected to causal tests using controlled random experiments—the hallmark of research design.

From the author’s perspective, the “lies” are the social media postings and results of surveys where we tend to project the best we have to offer. In contrast, our honest selves are reflected our online searches done in private. Google searches are the primary source of data used in the research reported in Everybody Lies. The searches are anonymous but so numerous that they can be parsed and combined with other information to create new ways to answer important social and business questions.

Results point to exciting new ways to tackle difficult problems such as who is more likely to be diagnosed with certain diseases or where child abuse is more likely to occur and how to prevent it. Big Data also provides the next frontier for businesses trying to understand their customers. Other results are more disturbing, such as the evidence supporting explicit racism and persistent stereotypes across the country. For globalists, the research reported here has lessons on Islamophobia and who favors nativism.

While ethical issues are addressed in the last section, one aspect that is given short shrift is privacy. While searches are not identified by individual, one chapter shows how the information can be sorted to zoom in “on a small subset of people most like a given person”—a doppelganger search. I was left wondering how I can better control what happens to my own data online.