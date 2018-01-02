    • Books 2017: Rethinking Grant’s Presidential Legacy

    January 2, 2018 | Staff

    Jeffrey Rosensweig

    Book title: Grant

    Author: Ron Chernow, published by Penguin Press

    Review by: Professor Jeff Rosensweig, director, Robson Program for Business, Public Policy, and Government, Goizueta Business School, Emory University

    Ron Chernow is the leading biographer of our era, best known for his work Hamilton that was later adapted to the Broadway musical of the same name. Chernow’s latest biography, Grant, presents a clear and meticulously researched narrative of one of America’s greatest military leaders and presidents, Ulysses S. Grant.

    A key aspect of Grant is that it disabuses the widely-held notion that Grant ranks very low among presidents. The view that Grant was a failure as President derives from the corruption scandals during his two terms. Even though these scandals were significant, Grant was never personally involved, nor did he profit from them. Moreover, the biography helps explain President Grant’s efforts in establishing freedom and justice for black Americans in the aftermath of the Civil War.  

    In the biography, Chernow presents a balanced view of President Grant: the strengths and weaknesses he demonstrated throughout his life and career. Furthermore, he depicts Grant’s incredible leadership, humility, and strategic insight that helped save the Union, justifying Walt Whitman’s description of Grant as “nothing heroic, and, yet, the greatest hero.”

    Note: for those who want to learn more – read Grant’s own work, ‘Memoirs and Selected Letters’, published by The Library of America. It personifies humble leadership and clarity of thought and writing.

    Global Atlanta

    For more than 20 years, Global Atlanta has been the only publication devoted to tracking Atlanta's rise as a center for international business, education and culture.

    The world is here.

    Join more than 11,000 readers getting the latest international business news each week