Books 2018: How Ordinary People Can Make Extraordinary CEOs

Book: The CEO Next Door: The 4 Behaviors that Transform Ordinary People into World-Class Leaders



Authors: Elena Botelho and Kim R. Powell

Review by: Doug Shipman, CEO of the Woodruff Arts Center

Many books on being a CEO are more pep-talk than guidebook, so I usually avoid reading them. And I must admit — the title of this book sells the contents well short.

I found The CEO Next Door to be a helpful roadmap for those aspiring not only to be a CEO of a for-profit company or a NGO, but also a great book on leadership and career management for everyone.

The research done by Botelho and Powell, including transcripts of interviews and their own experiences with leaders, provide fresh and extremely useful insights on how succeed as the leader of an organization.

In addition, there are many examples of failure presented in the book that illuminate what leaders should avoid doing. I have also continued to use the second half of the book as a helpful reference for issues including board management.

The title refers to the fact that most leaders of companies and organizations didn’t go to an Ivy League school or come from a wealthy background. In an age of daily discussions of inequality, this book is a good reminder that there are many stories of people ascending into leadership from modest backgrounds.

I found the book hopeful and inspired me to spend even more time and efforts mentoring young people who want to be leaders. It’s highly recommended.

Editor’s note: This review is part of Global Atlanta’s annual project asking influential readers and community leaders to review the most impactful book they read during the course of the year. This endeavor has continued each year since 2011. Purchases through the Amazon affiliate links at top will provide a commission to Global Atlanta. All reviews were written independently with only mild editing from our staff.