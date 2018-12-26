Books 2018: In Pessimistic Age, Surprisingly Refreshing Facts About Human Progress

Book: Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress

Author: Steven Pinker

Review by: Martin Richenhagen, Chairman, CEO and President of AGCO Corp., a Duluth-based Fortune 500 agricultural equipment manufacturer

Enlightenment Now is a transformative book that brings a much-needed sigh of relief, and perhaps a smile, to anyone concerned or even depressed about the state of affairs in the world today. The book exceeds the notion of ‘this too shall pass’ and instead takes the reader on a milestone guide explaining why we may feel or even think that things are worse today than ever.

The book explains in detail how much better we are today than in the past. For example, today we have better houses, better cars and tractors, our lifespan is longer and we even have 95 percent less of a chance of getting hit by a bolt of lightning than we did less than 100 years ago. In spite of the hardships, injustices and the reality that life can be unfair at times, in the big scheme of things, we are making progress.

The focus of the book demonstrates how facts outlast the heartbreaking story of the day. Looking at life from a holistic perspective, it’s impressive what we have accomplished. More importantly, Pinker dives deep into explaining the need for continued innovation, curiosity and viewing the world with a clear lens based on facts.

Pinker is a psychology professor at Harvard and uses his vast amount of clinical research to study the way people think and the behavior that follows. He uses measurable results to articulate and better understand changes that have taken place and provides reason for striving for more progress in the future. His fact-finding mission provides a roadmap as to why we should be encouraged about today’s progress, the reason to stay immersed in facts as opposed to grabbing the headline of the day and the need to change the way we think about our progress for tomorrow.

Pinker also boldly answers the age-old question of how we can make the world a better place and how we can bring meaning and purpose into our lives. I highly recommend this book.

—

Editor’s note: This review is part of Global Atlanta’s annual project asking influential readers and community leaders to review the most impactful book they read during the course of the year. The review project goes back to 2011. Purchases through the Amazon affiliate links at top will provide a commission to Global Atlanta. All reviews were written independently with only mild editing from our staff.