Books 2018: Required Reading for Politicians on Sustainable Development

December 26, 2018 | Staff

Scott Ellyson

Book: The Age of Sustainable Development

Author: Jeffrey Sachs

Review by: Scott Ellyson, CEO, East West Manufacturing 

Jeffery Sachs is a world-renowned professor of economics at Columbia University and a leader is sustainable development.  In this book, Sachs does a terrific job outlining clear solutions to some of the most challenging issues we will face today that will only worsen in years to come — namely climate change, healthcare costs, income inequality, education, infant mortality, and trade deficits. 

I wish this book was required reading for all of our politicians.

