Books 2018: Tapping Into Latent Leadership

Book: The Transformative Leader: Boldly Declare, Courageously Pursue, and Abundantly Achieve the Extraordinary

Author: Amir Ghannad

Review by: Soumaya Khalifa, president, Khalifa Consulting and founder of the Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta

This year, I picked up The Transformative Leader and found it to be a very engaging and practical book on leadership that I’m already applying to my life. Author Amir Ghannad believes that each and every person has latent leadership abilities waiting to be brought out with the right perspective and commitment.

Rich in stories that provide real-life context, the book contains 20 quick, single-point lessons that compel the reader to change their thoughts and actions to drive achievement in work and life. Closing each lesson is a set of discovery questions and recommended actions that will guide application.

Those who already find themselves in formal leadership roles will find the book to be a great help in cultivating desirable leadership attributes. The book also introduces the characteristics of a High Commitment Culture, where leaders are able get everyone on the team excited about making extraordinary things happen, no matter where they are on the organizational chart.

On a personal note, I invited Mr. Ghannad to conduct a workshop on his work to the Institute for Muslim Civic Leadership here in Georgia, where he covered many of the 20 lessons. He is an excellent and very engaging facilitator with great insight and practical pointers.

One of my favorite segments was the one on commitment. All of us, Mr. Ghannad says, have three potential levels of commitment: 0 percent, 100 percent and somewhere in between. He believes that as much as possible, we should remove anything that is not at either of the two extremes. Doing so means you will either be fully committed to anything you decide to take up — or that you can live with the consequences of letting it go. I started applying this in my own professional and personal life and love it.

In a conversation with Mr. Ghannad, he shared with me that transformational leadership is not rocket science. It is awareness and the willingness to make change happen, along with surrounding oneself with talent.

