Books 2019: Building a Healthy Organization to Recruit and Retain Workers

Book: The Advantage

Author: Patrick Lencioni

Review by: Nick Masino, President and CEO, Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce

I’m a big fan of Patrick Lencioni’s business fables —The Five Dysfunctions of a Team, The Five Temptations of a CEO and Death by Meeting.

I’ve also had the great fortune seeing him speak live at Lead2Lead and Leadercast, both events hosted in Gwinnett at the Maxwell Leadership Center and the Infinite Energy Arena, respectively.

So it was natural for me to pick up The Advantage, which provides a great synopsis of some of Lencioni’s top business lessons and advice compiled throughout his years of business consulting.

It’s not written in his typical business fable style, which I particularly enjoy, but he was able to capture my attention through real-life examples. The book’s main point is that an organization reaches consistency and unity when teams reach a healthy status. In summary, “Healthy organizations outperform their counterparts, are free of politics and confusion and provide an environment where star performers never want to leave.”

The timing of Lencioni’s message could not be better. In our competitive job market, talented star performers have boundless employment options. It is vital for leaders to create healthy organizations in order to drive recruitment and retention. I highly recommend The Advantage and his previous business books to any leadership team that is striving to achieve this goal.

As an aside, Metro Atlanta is lucky to be the home base for Lencioni’s business partner: Rick Packer, founder of the Table Group. Rick assisted the Gwinnett Chamber leadership team in 2019 on our journey to be healthy, consistent and unified.