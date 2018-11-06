Brazil Seeking Georgia Products, from Peanut Butter to Industrial Machines

Brazil has been in the news of late more for political turmoil than economic dynamism, but the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s recent Trade newsletter shows that the country is still a major source of potential sales for firms in the state — at least in certain categories.
The department’s “active trade leads” include a variety of inquiries from Brazilian companies looking to source specific products from here, from industrial equipment like boring machines and portable lathes to consumables like dietary supplements and gourmet jams and sauces.
The leads have deadlines for responses ranging from Nov. 30 to Jan. 4. See the full list:
Active Trade Leads:
Country: Brazil
Products Requested: Superbolt Components; Portable Machine Tools including Flange Facers, Boring Machines, Portable Lathes
Opportunity Deadline: November 30, 2018
Country: Brazil
Products Requested: Peanut Butter
Opportunity Deadline: December 21, 2018
Country: Brazil
Products Requested: Dietary Supplements
Opportunity Deadline: January 1, 2019
Country: Brazil
Products Requested: Distilled Monoglyceride
Opportunity Deadline: January 4, 2019
Country: Brazil
Products Requested: Gourmet Jams, Sauces, Dressings and Preserves
Opportunity Deadline: January 4, 2019
The state, which operates an office in Sao Paulo, can help introduce suppliers to buyer. Contact Abby Harrison at aharrison@georgia.org for more information.