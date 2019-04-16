Brazilian, Canadian Buyers Seek More Georgia Ag Products, Medical Equipment 

Brazilian buyers are placing even more product requests with Georgia’s trade office in Sao Paulo as they continue to look to the state as a key source of agricultural goods.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s latest round of trade leads includes asks for organic pears, kale chips and packaged grapes. Buyers are also interested in American beer, most likely the craft variety that has taken off around the world.

Other products requested include Omega 2 soft gelatin capsules and medical equipment including prostheses and implants.

In a February trade update, Brazilian buyers were seeking cranberry powder and dehydrated vegetables, among high-tech products like RFID systems.

The latest update also includes requests from Canada on PVC pipe and wastewater technology.

Reps from both Brazil and Canada were in town last month as part of an annual gathering of overseas offices covering 12 countries.

Contact GDEcD’s Abby Holmes at aholmes@georgia.org for more information on supplying the above products, or learn more about the state’s overseas presence and subscribe for trade leads here: https://www.georgia.org/international/representatives.