Brazilian Chamber Adds to Board of Directors

Atlanta’s Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce Southeast appointed four new board members for two-year terms at is October meeting, bringing the total to 15.

New leadership appointments included Cesar Vence, deputy director of the City of Atlanta Office of International Affairs, who is traveling with the chamber this week in Brazil for Sao Paulo Tech Week, along with Fernanda Kirchner at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Gene King of Sequence Holdings and Harold Milk of BeOn Group.

They join a roster of existing board members who have one year left on their terms:

Marcelo Bernal – DNM Partners Ney Corsino – Barco, Inc. Rodrigo Dantas – EY Gabriele Miotto – Emory Aesthetic Center Nelson Mikovenyi – Delta Air Lines, Inc. Julio Rivera – Delta Air Lines, Inc. Danila Rizo Palmieri – Connect Solutions, LLC. Ron Slotin – BrightWell Talent Solutions Gustavo Zanette – KaMin LLC Paulo Wenceslau – PW Intelligence LLC Maria Luiza Pinho – Georgia State University

The chamber has been a consistent presence in Atlanta’s relationship with Brazil since the 1990s but in the last two years has undergone a revitalization as Brazilian investment surges in Georgia.

Signature events include an annual economic outlook conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and export seminars geared toward Brazilian companies entering the U.S. market.

The chamber has also been in the middle of film and financial technology collaborations. It’s holding an annual fundraising meeting at Fogo de Chao in Buckhead Dec. 11. Learn more and join that event here.

Visit www.bacc-se.org for more information, or contact President Lucia Jennings at lucia@bacc-se.org.