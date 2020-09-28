Brazilian Chamber Elects Board Chair and Two New Members 

The Atlanta-based Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce — Southeast elected a new chair and announced its newest members as it continues to organize online events to drum up bilateral trade.

Gene King, managing shareholder for Invest America, assumed the chairmanship, while the chamber added as board members Henry Berger, global head of marketing for animal diagnostics at Boehringer Ingelheim, and Mauricio Vianna, partner and CEO at MJV Technology and Innovation.

Mr. King said he was honored to serve as chair, given the chamber’s strong impact on his firm, which helps guide foreign investors through the process of acquiring EB-5 or E-2 visas through job-generating investments or starting up new businesses, respectively.

“Our company has greatly benefited from working with BACC and we want to help continue to promote international trade between the Southeast U.S. and Brazil,” Mr. King said in a news release.

Lucia Jennings, who founded the chamber in the 1990s, remains its president and most visible face in the community; most recently, she championed startup and technology exchanges during an event that focused on Georgia as a beachhead for Brazilian companies investing in the U.S.

She was also on hand for an event hosted by Georgia State University CIBER featuring Brazilian Ambassador Nestor Forster Jr. earlier this year.

Visit www.baccse.org for more information, or find the full slate of board members below: