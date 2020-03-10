Business Case Competition Tackles Brazilian Beauty Market 

March 10, 2020 | Trevor Williams

Team Global Leaders answers questions from judges at the 2020 CIBER International Business Case Competition.

To some students, Natura, the Brazilian provider of makeup and other beauty products, needed only cosmetic changes to grow its business within the South American country and beyond. 

To others participating in the Georgia State University Center for International Business Education and Research’s annual business case competition, the solution was an online makeover of the door-to-door, direct-selling model that had helped it become a multibillion-dollar brand. 

To the organizers, the ambiguity in the answer is part of the beauty of the event.

Seven teams of four students each, blended from 28 participants from various universities, act as consultants asked to solve a real-world problem, backing up their recommendations with data and conviction.

The right answer is the one that persuades company “executives” — in this case simulated by a panel of 12 judges who spent half a day listening to PowerPoint presentations and asking hard questions to challenge the teams’ thinking and drive to the heart of their solutions.

GSU CIBER Executive Director Tamer Cavusgil, Fuller E. Callaway professorial chair of marketing at Georgia State University, explains the ground rules of the competition to judges.

Cases generally focus on cross-cultural business problems in large, emerging markets. have focused on Netflix’s entree into India and Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s efforts to allay fears about its cybersecurity risk.

This year’s event concluded with cash awards of $1,000, $800 and $600, respectively, to the teams that found themselves in the top three after being evaluated on a number of criteria, from presentation skills to teamwork and even the professionalism of their slides’ visual design. 

The awards were underwritten by Eric Joiner, the co-founder and vice chairman of Atlanta-based food exporter AJC International and a longtime patron of the J. Mack Robinson College of Business

Georgia State is one in a network of federally funded CIBERs around the country, and it leads a consortium of these institutes bent on improving international business teaching methods at what its grant application calls “minority-serving institutions.”

GSU-CIBER held the event for the fifth straight year, bringing together students from seven such schools: 

  • Claflin University
  • Georgia State University
  • Harris-Stowe State University
  • Howard University
  • Kentucky State University
  • Lincoln University
  • Oakwood University

First place went to a team called the Global Market Masters, followed by Team Global Leaders and Team Impact. See each team’s participants below: 

First place went to the GLOBAL MARKET MASTERS (Team 3), who each took home $250: From left to right: Oakwood University’s Zakiyyah Showers and Claflin University’s Kayla Williams, Harris-Stowe State University’s Adam Haley and Howard University’s Bryanna Gabriel. Photo by Judy Ondrey
Second Place went to TEAM GLOBAL LEADERS (Team 4), who each took home $200: From left to right, holding the check with advisers in the background: Claflin University’s Cadarius Gordon, Lincoln Univeristy’s Dimitri Yearby, Oakwood University’s Alexandria Felder and Harris-Stowe State University’s Camila Chaves. Photo by Judy Ondrey

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third place went to TEAM IMPACT, who each took home $150. From left to right, holding the check: Kentucky State University’s Luci Smith, Claflin University’s Nadia Homes, Kentucky State University’s Miracle Gaines and Georgia State University’s Nikita Stepanov. Photo by Judy Ondrey

 

 

 

Learn more about the case competition in this video highlighting the 2019 event, which focused on a Turkish chocolate company, Ulker

Editor’s note: This article is published as part of a GSU CIBER annual sponsorship of Global Atlanta. 

Global Atlanta

For more than 20 years, Global Atlanta has been the only publication devoted to tracking Atlanta's rise as a center for international business, education and culture.

The world is here.

Join more than 11,000 readers getting the latest international business news each week

By accessing GlobalAtlanta.com, you agree to the following Terms of Use.

Review Our Privacy Policy