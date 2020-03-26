Chamber Urges Support of French Restaurants, Businesses During Covid-19 Shutdown

The French-American Chamber of Commerce in Atlanta is urging its members and the broader community to support local French restaurants, bakeries, shops and other businesses as they face falling demand during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“During those unprecedented times, we have to stay united and we have to support each other. Indeed, our small businesses are particularly hit by this crisis, please support them!” the chamber wrote in an email.

The chamber, which has members from around the Southeast, has compiled a list that would be useful even in normal times but with a specific focus on the opening hours and ways local establishments are dealing with “shelter in place” from government officials like Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Anis Cafe and Bistro in Buckhead, for instance, has temporarily shuttered and set up a crowdfunding campaign in support of workers who find themselves out of a job.

“As you are probably aware, our staff is now jobless. If you would like to support our crew, please visit our “Go Fund Me” page and make a donation. We sincerely appreciate any little bit of help!” reads a notice on the Anis website. The company had raised $17,300 of its $25,000 goal by Thursday afternoon.

With their dining rooms closed, many food purveyors have moved to pickup or delivery only, from Cafe Alsace in Decatur to Buckhead’s Le Bilboquet, which offers both delivery on foot for nearby neighbors and UberEats for those farther away.

Perrine’s Wine Shop on Atlanta’s west side is offering curbside pickup, while Galante Boutique in Charleston, S.C., continues to offer French styles — but only online.

See the full list of shops, restaurants and bakeries and how to support them.

Learn more at https://www.facc-atlanta.com.