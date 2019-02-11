Classic Cars to Cranberry Powder: Local Organizations Post Tangible Trade Leads

Local economic development leaders often make the case that Georgia-made products are in high demand overseas. In the past few weeks, they have posted the lists to prove it.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s office in Brazil, which always seems busy, has sourced credible buyers for a range of products, from RFID technology, aerospace components to dehydrated vegetables.

See the full list of products sought in Brazil below:

• Dehydrated Vegetables • Powdered Vegan Vitamin D • Aerospace Components Including Seatbelts • Tubes and Bars of Steel and Aluminum • Equipment for the Production of Corn Ethanol • Organic Cranberry Powder • Spirulina and Chlorella (Powder or Tablets) • RFID Technology • Fumaric Acid and Polyvinyl Acetate • American Beer

For more information on the Brazil leads, which have specific deadlines, parties should contact Abby Harrison at aharrison@georgia.org.

The World Trade Center Savannah, meanwhile, which is part of a network of more than 300 World Trade Centers around the world, is aiming to help its counterpart in Venlo, Netherlands, find a partner or buyer in the Southeast U.S. for a company that deals in unique classic cars.

Interested parties should get in touch with Jessie Bynum at jbynum@wtcsavannah.org.