Coastal Georgia Nets Swiss Firm’s First U.S. Factory

A Swiss manufacturer is investing $13.6 million to revamp a 47,000-square-foot factory in coastal Georgia’s Bryan County, creating its first production plant in the U.S.

Preci-Dip, which makes electronic connector pins, plans to hire 100 people at the facility. Industry veteran John Mayer will head up the operations, according to a news release from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

Contact metals used for switches in avionics have high requirements for purity and precision, especially those sold in the defense space. Founded in 1976, Preci-Dip has a variety of patented products for aerospace but also offers connectors suited for sectors like transportation, engineering, lighting and more. The company also makes the machines that produce the pins.

The Delémont, Switzerland-based company searched “multiple states and sites” for its new location before settling on the location adjacent to Interstate 16 and near the Port of Savannah. Available workforce was a key consideration, Preci-Dip CEO Raymond Kerrison said in the release.

Despite its small size relative to other markets, Switzerland is a major investor in Georgia with more than 100 facilities employing nearly 5,000 people. That includes established factories by Interoll, Habasit and Alcon, as well as newer ones by Corvaglia and Nestle’s Purina. SITA, the airport technology company, is here, as are insurance players like Swiss Re.

