Coronavirus: Delta International Flights as Trump Bars Most of Europe From U.S. Entry

Delta Air Lines announced capacity cuts as travel demand nosedived amid the coronavirus outbreak and an order by President Trump in an Oval Office address Wednesday to bar U.S. entry from most of Europe.

United Kingdom and the Republican of Ireland are excluded. Mr. Trump’s order affects all foreign nationals that have traveled in any of the 26 European countries within the Schengen area (which is free of border checks) within the last 14 days, effective at midnight Friday. Theand theare excluded.

As part of an effort to cut flights by 15 percent amid falling bookings, Delta’s is reducing frequencies on a variety of trans-Atlantic flights from Atlanta, including:

Brussels: Reduced from five times weekly to four from March 29 to May 20

Paris: Reduced from daily to four times weekly starting March 18 through April 30

Munich: Reduced from daily to five times weekly March 18 through May 20,

Dusseldorf, Germany : Reduced from daily to five times weekly starting March 23 through May 20.

Madrid: Reduced to five times weekly starting in April through May 20.

See the full list of trans-Atlantic suspensions and cancellations from all American gateways here.

Delta had already reduced service to northern Italy and will now suspend flights between Atlanta to Rome through April 30. It will also push back the start of a second seasonal service between the cities from May 1 to May 21.

Demand forecasts also caused the airline to push back its suspensions of flights to China through the end of May, as well as suspending flights from Atlanta to Seoul-Incheon from through May 31. Its reduced Tokyo schedule will be maintained through May 31, a month longer than previously planned. See other Pacific flying adjustments here.

The airline is reportedly planning cuts of 65 percent of its Pacific capacity, 15-20 percent trans-Atlantic and 5 percent to Latin America.