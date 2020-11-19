Dongwon Factory in Gainesville to Supply Korean Battery Plant

As previously reported by Global Atlanta, Korean HVAC manufacturer Dongwon Tech Corp. is set to put a 40-job factory in Gainesville, investing $700,000.

The 20,000-square-foot plant is one of two Korean expansions the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce announced during its last fiscal year, which ended in October.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the news Nov. 19, highlighting that the company is a subsidiary of Gyeonggi province-based Yuchang Air Con Co. Ltd. and will supply air ducts for the $2.6 billion SK Battery plant less than an hour away in Commerce, Ga. But Dongwon Tech CEO Cheolwoong Heo said the company would also target customers beyond Georgia’s borders.

“It was a good opportunity for Dongwon Tech to be established in Hall County, which has an established, well-equipped manufacturing infrastructure,” Mr. Heo said.

Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said that regional approach is a testament to the state’s various advantages.

“This continues to highlight the competitive advantage our logistics network and business climate have to offer to companies looking to grow or expand,” Mr. Wilson said in a news release.

Tim Evans, vice president of economic development at the Greater Hall Chamber, said the jobs in production, management, sales and administration are welcome in a community that has grown into a destination for global companies.

“We are so pleased Dongwon Tech chose Georgia and Gainesville-Hall County for their new North American headquarters and manufacturing center. This is a fast-growing region and their air handling products are critical to new construction,” Mr. Evans said.

