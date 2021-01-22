Donor Funds Scholarship to Help International Students Feel at Home at Kennesaw State

Editor’s Note: This article written by Paul Floeckher first appeared on the KSU website Jan. 5. It is re-published with permission as part of Kennesaw State University’s Division of Global Affairs‘s annual sponsorship of Global Atlanta.

Harry Vardis knows firsthand the value of receiving a college scholarship as an international student, so he is providing that same opportunity to students at Kennesaw State University.

Vardis, 79, has committed a seven-figure donation to establish a legacy scholarship fund – the Harry and Athena Vardis Scholarships – which will be given to deserving KSU students, with a focus on students from foreign countries.

“I believe that education is the No. 1 component of a good society, and I want to contribute something that’s ongoing for many people,” Vardis said. “If a hundred or two hundred students benefit from this scholarship over the years, my soul will be happy.”

As a child living in Greece during World War II, Vardis dreamed of attending college in America. He chose the University of North Dakota because the father of one of his high school classmates was a professor there. Vardis received a scholarship after his freshman year and earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics/statistics from UND, which he followed with a master’s degree in industrial psychology from the University of Tennessee.

Following a successful career as an advertising executive in New York and Atlanta, he founded the Creative Focus Institute, dedicated to advancing innovative thinking in business and education. He also wrote two books on innovation in marketing.

In 2001, Vardis became an adjunct professor in KSU’s Coles College of Business. Along with the classroom courses he teaches in business and marketing, Vardis frequently conducts seminars for the University’s faculty and staff on leadership, teamwork, creativity and strategic planning.

“Kennesaw State is family to me. They have supported me tremendously over the years, so helping students through this scholarship is like supporting my family,” Vardis said.

Vardis’s contribution will enhance an already diverse student body at Kennesaw State. Approximately 765 international students representing 126 countries currently are enrolled at KSU, according to Sheb True, interim associate vice provost for the Division of Global Affairs.

“Harry Vardis has been a valued member of the KSU community, sharing his expertise with our students in the classroom and with University leaders as a strategic advisor,” True said. “This financial gift will help support the continued growth of KSU as an institution of academic excellence by attracting the best of the best from around the world.”

A major gift for scholarships like the one from Vardis serves to provide critical financial assistance to prospective students who have made Kennesaw State their top choice.

“Harry Vardis’s commitment to higher education and to Kennesaw State University will make a long-lasting, meaningful impact on students for years to come,” said Ward Sullivan, KSU’s newly named director of planned giving. “His contribution shows how important planned gifts are to the University’s mission of providing opportunities for our students.”