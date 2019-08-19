Dutch Chamber Names New President

After two years at the helm, Ard Crebas has relinquished the reins as president of the Netherlands-American Chamber of Commerce Southeast U.S.

But he’s not falling far in the chain of command: Mr. Crebas, a senior vice president with InterTrust Group, will now serve as vice president, switching roles with Manori De Silva, an attorney appointed president by the chamber’s board of directors in a unanimous vote Aug. 13.

The duo worked together closely to organize various member-focused and public events during Mr. Crebas’ term, including a business forum and dinner on the occasion of the Benelux ambassadors’ visit to Atlanta.

The chamber has had a leading role in making Atlanta a target for Dutch investment. Those efforts gained recognition from Dutch government officials including Sigrid Kaag, Dutch minister for foreign trade and development, at the new Netherlands consulate’s grand opening in March.

“I am confident the continued collaboration between the NACCSE and the Consulate General will be very beneficial for the Dutch business community in the Southeast as well as for our U.S. counterparts in the area,” Mr. Crebas said in a news release. “Last but not least, I wish Manori de Silva good luck in leading the NACCSE in to its next chapter.”

Ms. De Silva, who is qualified as an attorney in both the United Kingdom and the state of Georgia, has 14 years of experience helping clients with employment and commercial matters. She maintains a focus on helping European firms overcome market-entry challenges in the U.S.

She looks forward to working with Consul General Ard Van der Vorst to help the consulate fulfill its mission of creating jobs in both locales.

“The role of Dutch businesses in the Southeast is an important one, providing thousands of jobs, investment, and innovation to the region,” she said in the release, echoing Mr. Crebas in thanking Executive Director Annemarie MacFarland for her ongoing work in running the chamber’s operations.

Keen to collaborate with other organizations, the chamber is fresh off participation in the annual European chambers summer networking event and is looking forward to its annual golf tournament fundraiser hosted with the Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia. The NACCSE will also take part in an international workforce preparedness forum slated for October.

Visit www.naccse.org for more information on membership and events, or see Global Atlanta’s Dutch business event listings here.